ADVERTISEMENT

Man who threatened MLA Raja Singh arrested  

Published - June 12, 2024 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

Immigration officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport took the man into custody on his arrival from Saudi Arabia

The Hindu Bureau

The man who had threatened Telangana MLA Raja Singh on October 25, 2023, was arrested on Tuesday by the Cyber Crime police and produced in the court.  

Mohd. Waseem, 40, who has been working as a driver in Dubai for the past decade, returned from Saudi Arabia on June 11. The immigration officials took him into custody at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He was handed over to the Cyber Crime police for further investigation.  

A resident of Chandrayangutta, Waseem allegedly made a threat call to Raja Singh on October 25 after he allegedly made disrespectful remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a video. A case was booked for criminal intimidation.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US