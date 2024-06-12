GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who threatened MLA Raja Singh arrested  

Immigration officials at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport took the man into custody on his arrival from Saudi Arabia

Published - June 12, 2024 04:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

The man who had threatened Telangana MLA Raja Singh on October 25, 2023, was arrested on Tuesday by the Cyber Crime police and produced in the court.  

Mohd. Waseem, 40, who has been working as a driver in Dubai for the past decade, returned from Saudi Arabia on June 11. The immigration officials took him into custody at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. He was handed over to the Cyber Crime police for further investigation.  

A resident of Chandrayangutta, Waseem allegedly made a threat call to Raja Singh on October 25 after he allegedly made disrespectful remarks about Prophet Muhammad in a video. A case was booked for criminal intimidation.  

