Man who snatched chain from woman in LB Nagar arrested 

January 16, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Motorcycle taxi driver committed the crime to supplement his income, say police

The Hindu Bureau

The LB Nagar police arrested a person, identified as Gudem Solaiah, a driver and a delivery executive from Malakpet, for allegedly snatching a gold chain from a woman at SBH Colony on January 12.

The recovered gold ornament was about 27 grams, and belonged to victim Chetalla Bavamma, a GHMC sweeper and resident of Bairamalguda.

The incident was caught on a CCTV, which showed the accused following the victim who was on her way in a deserted colony. He had stopped the motorcycle a little away, approached her from behind, snatched the chain and fled.

Police said he had been following her from the vegetable market and waited for the opportunity, till she entered Venture-II at SBH Colony at around 3.30 p.m.

Preliminarily, police said, Solaiah took to the crime because his earnings from being a delivery boy and motorcycle taxi driver were not sufficient. Reportedly, the accused also used a fake number plate on his vehicle for the crime.

