Man who raped nine-month-old infant sentenced to death

In a judgment, hailed as one of the quickest of its kind in the country, a man convicted for raping and murdering a nine-month-old baby, was on Thursday sentenced to death by hanging within 48 days of committing the crime.

The first additional judge cum POCSO special court judge K. Jaya Kumar passed a sentence of death by hanging to the accused P. Praveen (21) who on June 18 night kidnapped the infant, raped and murdered her. He lifted the baby from her mother in the middle of the night from their residence in Kumarpally in Hanamkonda town.

Though he was caught by the victim's relatives within hours, the accused had by then murdered the baby. The police filed a charge sheet within 21 days while the judicial officials took just 48 days to complete the procedure.

The police registered a case under Sections IPC 376 A, 376 AB, 449, 363, 379, 302 and Section 5 (IM) read with Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act of 2018.

The scene at the District Court was jubilant with parents and relatives of the baby hailing the judgment. Large number of people gathered at the court premises.

The accused Praveen burst into tears and claimed that he was in inebriated condition but did not commit any crime.

Speaking to newsmen, the city Police Commissioner V Ravinder hailed the judgment as historic and first of its kind in the country. “This is will act as a deterrent to the persons with ill intentions and gives confidence to the people of the state,” he said.

Mr Ravinder said the police left no stone unturned in gathering all the evidence in scientific manner. The police labored hard to secure DNA, post mortem, FSL and other reports to ensure that the accused gets maximum punishment. They mobilised over 40 witnesses as well.

“We all worked as a team and requested the judicial officials for speedy trial,” the Police Commissioner said complimenting the ACP Ch Sridhar, Inspectors A Sampath and P Sadaiah.

The rape and murder of the infant resulted in a massive public outcry. The advocates of Warangal Bar Association declared that they would not argue in favour of the accused.