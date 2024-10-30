GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man who made threat calls to Choppadandi MLA identified

Published - October 30, 2024 07:29 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kothapalli police have identified the caller who allegedly made a threatening call to Congress MLA from Choppadandi, Medipalli Sathyam, in September this year.

The police identified the caller as Yasa Akilesh Reddy, 33, a native of Boduppal in Rangareddy district, presently staying in London.

According to police, the accused allegedly made WhatsApp calls to Mr. Sathyam twice on September 28 from London demanding ₹20 lakh and threatening him with dire consequences if he failed to pay the amount.

Acting on a complaint filed by Mr. Sathyam, Kothapalli police registered a case under Sections 308, 351 (3), (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a detailed investigation.

After analysing the call data and the passport details of the accused, the police traced his residential address and inquired about his antecedents with his family members in Boduppal.

A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against the accused, the police said.

