Man who killed his wife and stored her in a gunny bag arrested

The Uppal police on Saturday night arrested a man who had killed his wife, kept the body in a gunny bag and escaped the house earlier this week.

The arrested — Pradip Bhola, 32, who worked in a hotel, was married to Madhusmita Pradhan, a native of Odisha. The couple stayed at Uppal along with their two-year old daughter.

According to the police, Bhola suspected his wife’s fidelity and often picked up fights with her. “Recently, the woman went to her parent’s home and filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband at Kendrapara police of Odisha. The family elders counselled them after which the two agreed to sort out their differences and started living together. However, issues came up again and following an argument on July 4, Bhola started having meals outside,” said Uppal Inspector N. Election Reddy said.

“On July 7 when Bhola came home from work, another argument broke out between the two after which he strangled her with a cloth and hit her head with a chapatti roller. Madhusmita collapsed and died on the spot while the man put her body in a gunny bag and fled. He left his daughter at the Secunderabad railway station and started working at a hotel in Somajiguda,” the official added.

The residents who were alerted by the foul smell emanating from Bhola’s house alerted the police who reached the place and found the body in a bag after five days on Friday. The man has been arrested and remanded for judicial custody.