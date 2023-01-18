Man who faked death to claim insurance had policies worth ₹7.4 crore

January 18, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MEDAK

Medak police have arrested five persons in connection with the ‘mysterious’ death of a secretariat staffer, who, it turned out, had faked it all to claim insurance money to settle debts. The development comes over a week after the man was presumed dead in a car accident.

Police said the “victim” Pathloth Dharma had plotted the crime, which involved murdering an unsuspecting individual, with the help of his relatives. Dharma was arrested along with his wife, Pathloth Neela, two relatives Tejavath Srinivas, Tejavath Sundha, and a 17-year-old.

Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini said Dharma, 44, was residing in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally area and working as a government employee. He is a native of Bhimla tanda in Venkatapur village of Tekmal mandal (Medak district).

Dharma used to dabble in the stock market and after initial profits, he started incurring losses. Over time, the losses accumulated to the tune of ₹85 lakh. To come out of debt, he conspired to stage his own death by murdering a man matching his physical features and then claim insurance money. Dharma has a total of 25 insurance policies to his credit worth ₹7.4 crore, said police, adding that the accused got his wife and relatives on board to execute the sinister plan.

Dharma identified a man named Anjaiah at the Nampally metro station in November 2022 and told him that he need labourers to work at his mango orchard in Nizamabad. He also bought a car to be used in the crime.

Police said he met Tejavath Srinivas, accused No.2 in the case, on January 7 at Chegunta. The duo then headed to Nampally metro station and picked up Anjaiah, offering him ₹15,000-20,000 as monthly salary.

They took Anjaiah to a lodge in Nizamabad, but suspected that he was under the influence of alcohol. Fearing that their insurance claim may be rejected on the ground that the deceased was intoxicated at the time of death, Dharma and Srinivas asked the man to stay put at the lodge. However, he later went out for dinner and did not return.

Having lost their prey, Dharma and Srinivas changed their plan. They searched for another man resembling Dharma in terms of physique and found one Babu at the Nizamabad railway station labour adda. Both of them convinced Babu to accompany them. Later, they shaved his head and asked him to wear Dharma’s clothes.

On the same night, they took him to Venkatapur village road in the recently-purchased car, and poured petrol all over the vehicle. However, Babu refused to sit inside the car. The duo hit him with sticks and an axe, killing him on the spot. They then put Babu’s body inside the car and set it on fire.

“On January 9, we received reports about a fire and car accident near Venkatapur. Dharma’s wife ‘identified’ the vehicle and we registered a case of suspicious death. We assumed the deceased to be Dharma. However, our investigation revealed that he was last seen at Nizamabad and was still alive. We received information that he was visiting Medak and arrested him on Tuesday,” said Ms. Rohini Priyadarshini.