Man using toy gun for extortion arrested 

The Shahalibanda police arrested a 23-year-old man from Syed Ali Chabutra neighbourhood on Saturday for extortion.
Police identified the accused as Saud Bin Abubaker, who used a toy gun to threaten people, was booked under provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.
Police said Abubaker threatened the staff at a hotel in Shahaliband on Friday evening when he went there to take a tea parcel. He flashed the toy gun when the staff asked for money for the extra disposable cups he took.
