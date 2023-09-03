Man using toy gun for extortion arrested 

September 03, 2023 09:05 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Shahalibanda police arrested a 23-year-old man from Syed Ali Chabutra neighbourhood on Saturday for extortion.

Police identified the accused as Saud Bin Abubaker, who used a toy gun to threaten people, was booked under provisions of the IPC and the Arms Act.

Police said Abubaker threatened the staff at a hotel in Shahaliband on Friday evening when he went there to take a tea parcel. He flashed the toy gun when the staff asked for money for the extra disposable cups he took.

