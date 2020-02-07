Telangana

Man tries to attack neighbour with firearm

The live ammunition seized by the Siddipet police from the house of Sadanandam at Akkannapet on Thursday night.

The live ammunition seized by the Siddipet police from the house of Sadanandam at Akkannapet on Thursday night.  

Accused, who is at large, suspected to be a former naxalite

D. Sadanandam of Akkannapet village in Siddipet district allegedly tried to attack his neighbour G. Ganga Raju with a firearm, suspected to be an AK- 47. The incident took place on Thursday night. According to sources, both of them had a dispute over a compound wall for the past three months.

Sources said that around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Sadanandam’s weapon went off when he was loading it in his house. Then, he went to Mr Ganga Raju’s house and allegedly fired twice through the window. No one was injured in the firing.

Meanwhile, villagers reported the incident to the police. By the time police reached the spot, Sadanandam had run away, along with his weapon, from the rear side of the house.

The police seized two cell phones, a weapon-wearing belt, and a sword from the house of Sadanandam. They took his two wives and one of his relatives into custody.

It was stated that Sadanandam, native of Koheda, had been underground for about a decade and it was suspected that he was a former naxalite and he might have carried the weapon since then. Some rounds of bullets were still with the weapon, police said.

Police said an AK- 47 and a carbine gun had been been missing from the Husnabad police station for about two years. They did not, however, confirm whether one of the two weapons was used by Sadanandam.

Three police teams lead by Husnabad ACP Mahender, Siddipet ACP Rameswar and ACP (Traffic) Balaji were formed to arrest Sadanandam.

