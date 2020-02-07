Man tries to attack neighbour with AK-47 rifle near Siddipet in Telangana, no one injured

D. Sadanandam of Akkannapet village in Siddipet district reportedly tried to attack his neighbor G. Ganga Raju with an AK-47 assault rifle on Thursday night.

According to sources, the duo ha a dispute over a compound wall three days ago, and it has been continuing. Irate over this, Mr. Sadanandam went inside the house and fired with the weapon in his house.

Alert neighbours act swiftly

Hearing the freightening sound, neighbours locked his house from outside and also locked themselves in their respective houses. Unable to open the door, Sadanandam fired at the house of Ganga Raju from the window.

Meanwhile, villagers informed the police who rushed to the spot. But Sadanandam ran away along with his weapon from the rear of his house before the police arrived. However, none was injured in the incident.

Police on the trail

Police searched the house of Mr. Sadanandam and seized two cell phones. They also took his two wives and a relative into custody.

It was stated that Mr. Sadanandam, a native of Koheda, was underground for about a decade and suspected to be a former Naxalite. He might have carried the weapon since then. Police have formed teams to trace him.