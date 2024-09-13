Man transporting ganja caught by Railway Police at Secunderabad Station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad has busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket operating between Phulbani district of Odisha and Surat, Gujarat. Officials seized 18.45 kg of ganja worth ₹4.61 lakh from his possession.

The accused, Shudarshan Nahak, 54, is a tea stall owner from Danapur village in Ganjam district of Odisha. He was apprehended at Secunderabad Railway Station while checking trains and platforms.

“The seized ganja was being transported from Phulbani to Surat. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody and the seized ganja has been sent for forensic examination,” explained the police.

Meanwhile, the Excise police seized 8.6 kg of ganja from two men from Bihar in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

“The seizure was made on Friday evening when Excise Enforcement officials intercepted two individuals on a bike on road number 10. Upon inspection, 8.6 kg of ganja was found in their possession. The arrested individuals have been identified as Chaman Kumar and Sainath, both from Bihar. Another accused, Rohan Kumar, is absconding,” said an official release.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In a separate operation, the Excise Enforcement Department had earlier seized 220 gm of ganja and 11 gm of opium drugs in the Shamirpet area.