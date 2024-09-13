GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man transporting ganja caught by Railway Police at Secunderabad Station

Updated - September 13, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP) Secunderabad has busted an interstate ganja smuggling racket operating between Phulbani district of Odisha and Surat, Gujarat. Officials seized 18.45 kg of ganja worth ₹4.61 lakh from his possession.

The accused, Shudarshan Nahak, 54, is a tea stall owner from Danapur village in Ganjam district of Odisha. He was apprehended at Secunderabad Railway Station while checking trains and platforms.

“The seized ganja was being transported from Phulbani to Surat. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody and the seized ganja has been sent for forensic examination,” explained the police.

Meanwhile, the Excise police seized 8.6 kg of ganja from two men from Bihar in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

“The seizure was made on Friday evening when Excise Enforcement officials intercepted two individuals on a bike on road number 10. Upon inspection, 8.6 kg of ganja was found in their possession. The arrested individuals have been identified as Chaman Kumar and Sainath, both from Bihar. Another accused, Rohan Kumar, is absconding,” said an official release.

The police have registered a case against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. In a separate operation, the Excise Enforcement Department had earlier seized 220 gm of ganja and 11 gm of opium drugs in the Shamirpet area.

Published - September 13, 2024 06:41 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad / narcotics & drug trafficking / arrest / police / Police Patrol

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.