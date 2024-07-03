Man transporting 20 kg ganja nabbed

The Secunderabad Railway Police arrested an inter-State drug peddler with 20 kilograms of the contraband worth ₹5 lakh from platform - 1 of the Secunderabad Railway Station.

Police arrested Md. Farid, 54, who was transporting the contraband from Balugaon of Odisha to Mumbai via Secunderabad on the Konark Express.

He took the ganja from the supplier, Sahu, on June 30, in a suitcase and backpack, to hand it over to Panda, a resident of Mumbai. He was arrested while the train was being checked on Monday morning, the officials said.

Efforts are underway to trace and nab the supplier and the receiver.