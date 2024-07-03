GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man transporting 20 kg ganja nabbed

Published - July 03, 2024 12:42 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Secunderabad Railway Police arrested an inter-State drug peddler with 20 kilograms of the contraband worth ₹5 lakh from platform - 1 of the Secunderabad Railway Station.  

Police arrested Md. Farid, 54, who was transporting the contraband from Balugaon of Odisha to Mumbai via Secunderabad on the Konark Express. 

He took the ganja from the supplier, Sahu, on June 30, in a suitcase and backpack, to hand it over to Panda, a resident of Mumbai. He was arrested while the train was being checked on Monday morning, the officials said.

Efforts are underway to trace and nab the supplier and the receiver.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.