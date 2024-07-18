Man thrashed to death by women for misbehaving with them in Shamshabad

A man who was tied up and thrashed by a group of women for allegedly misbehaving with them in Shamshabad on Wednesday evening, died later while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The deceased, identified as 35-year-old Kumar, a resident of Shamshabad, was reported to be a habitual offender teasing and harassing women in the area. When he repeated this in Prakashnagar Colony of Shamshabad on Wednesday evening, the infuriated local women gathered and thrashed him with sticks.

According to an official from the Shamshabad police, Maheshwari, Chandrakala and Sangeeta were among the women who tied the man with a rope and thrashed him with sticks, leaving him severely injured. He died at a hospital while undergoing treatment.

A case was booked against the women under the Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is under way.