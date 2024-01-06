GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man, teenage son killed in road mishap in Nagole

January 06, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man and his teenage son were killed in a road accident in Nagole during the early hours of Friday.

Police said that the two-wheeler on which they were travelling was rammed by a tipper lorry from behind.

The impact of the collision was such that the front end of the lorry caught fire, incinerating the two-wheeler, driver’s cabin and the front tyres, said the police.

Nagole police inspector C. Venkateshwarlu said that Kuthadi Kumar, 40, along with son K. Pradeep, 13, was heading from Kuntloor to Quthbullapur at around 5 a.m. when they met with the accident at Papannaguda Chowrastha in Nagole.

“Kumar was a food delivery agent who resides in Kuntloor. Lorry driver Yadagiri was arrested,” said the inspector.

“The lorry rammed them from behind, knocking them off their two-wheeler and further drove over them,” said the inspector.

The collision resulted in mild traffic congestion on the stretch. The traffic police removed the damaged vehicles and regulated traffic.

A case was booked against the lorry driver under Section 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and the bodies of the victims were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for postmortem. 

