Man supplying e-cigarettes to students caught by TGANB

A consignment of 55 boxes, containing 538 flavours of e-cigarettes with no manufacturing dates, were seized from a man from Kalapather by the Telangana Anti Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) and the local police. The bust was made following a tip off received on the bureau’s toll free number that e-cigarettes were being sold to school students of reputed schools and colleges, said the police.

Police nabbed Mohammed Jaffer, 25, who was found in possession of the e-cigarettes. They contain propylene, glycol, glycerin, water, nicotine and flavourings with no manufacturing dates labelled on them, said Sandeep Shandilya, Director of TGANB.

Jaffer engaged one Ahmad to sell e-cigarettes to customers across the city and was asked to target students. “The students would place their orders on a WhatsApp number and Jaffer would deliver the devices to them at the locations sent by the students,” said the official, adding that the phone numbers of about 30 students were retrieved from Jaffer’s phone.

