ADVERTISEMENT

Man studying in London dies in Kompally accident

Published - November 02, 2024 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Suchitra Circle in Kompally early on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased, identified as Sai Kishore Reddy, was a student in London and was in Hyderabad to celebrate Dussehra and Deepavali with his family. He was set to fly back to London soon.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, he was returning after meeting his friend. According to the Petbasheerabad police, while taking a right turn on his two-wheeler from Suchitra road, he lost balance and fell, and his head hit a pillar on the roadside. He succumbed due to head injury.

Sai’s cousin, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US