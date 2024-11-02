Man studying in London dies in Kompally accident

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Suchitra Circle in Kompally early on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sai Kishore Reddy, was a student in London and was in Hyderabad to celebrate Dussehra and Deepavali with his family. He was set to fly back to London soon.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, he was returning after meeting his friend. According to the Petbasheerabad police, while taking a right turn on his two-wheeler from Suchitra road, he lost balance and fell, and his head hit a pillar on the roadside. He succumbed due to head injury.

Sai’s cousin, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

