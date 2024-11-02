GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man studying in London dies in Kompally accident

Published - November 02, 2024 11:57 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 24-year-old man was killed in a road accident at Suchitra Circle in Kompally early on Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Sai Kishore Reddy, was a student in London and was in Hyderabad to celebrate Dussehra and Deepavali with his family. He was set to fly back to London soon.

Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, he was returning after meeting his friend. According to the Petbasheerabad police, while taking a right turn on his two-wheeler from Suchitra road, he lost balance and fell, and his head hit a pillar on the roadside. He succumbed due to head injury.

Sai’s cousin, who was riding pillion, sustained minor injuries.

Published - November 02, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.