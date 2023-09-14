ADVERTISEMENT

Man stabbed to death

September 14, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified men at Hafez Babanagar in Kanchanbagh late on Tuesday night. Police said that previous enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack. 

Police said that the man, identified as Shaik Nazeer, a resident of C Block Nagar, was previously involved in a murder case in Zaheerabad.

“He was working as a private employee in Hyderabad while residing in Kanchanbagh,” said the police. On Tuesday night, he was ambushed and attacked by a group of more than four persons with knives.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He sustained grave injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed. Based on a complaint, a case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and a probe was launched. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US