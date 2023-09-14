Man stabbed to death

September 14, 2023 12:07 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of unidentified men at Hafez Babanagar in Kanchanbagh late on Tuesday night. Police said that previous enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the attack.

Police said that the man, identified as Shaik Nazeer, a resident of C Block Nagar, was previously involved in a murder case in Zaheerabad.

“He was working as a private employee in Hyderabad while residing in Kanchanbagh,” said the police. On Tuesday night, he was ambushed and attacked by a group of more than four persons with knives.

He sustained grave injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he succumbed. Based on a complaint, a case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, and a probe was launched.