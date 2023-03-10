HamberMenu
Man stabbed to death

March 10, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD 

The Hindu Bureau

A man was allegedly stabbed to death by two individuals outside his residence in Shaheen Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The Pahadi Shareef police booked a case. 

The police said that D Pavan, a resident of Nagarkurnool, was reportedly stabbed to death by two men late on Thursday night. “Preliminary enquiry with his family revealed that he was attacked when he stepped out late in the night. They claim that they saw two men running away leaving a fatally wounded Pavan on the ground. He succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Osmania General Hospital,” said the police.

