Man stabbed to death

March 03, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man, who was previously involved in a murder case, was killed by unidentified assailants at Bharat Nagar area of Jawahar Nagar on Friday morning.

Police said that the deceased, Ali Khan, was stabbed somewhere else and his body was left at a secluded place in Bharat Nagar.

“The body had multiple stab wounds, indicating he was first beaten up and then stabbed to death. We suspect that a previous enmity might be the reason behind his murder. Efforts are on to trace the absconding offenders involved in the crime. Khan was earlier involved in a murder case. He was survived by his wife,” said the police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC was registered and an investigation is on.

