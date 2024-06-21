GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man stabbed to death near police station

Family claims police refused to take action citing jurisdictional issues

Published - June 21, 2024 12:26 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The family members of the man who was stabbed to death in Kalapather, about 100-metres away from the police station, claim that his body was left unattended by policemen citing jurisdictional concerns. The businessman was attacked along with three others due to previous enmity. The others survived the attack while Samad bin Shimla succumbed. The Shah Ali Banda police booked a case. 

During the early hours of Wednesday, a group of men, identified as Asad, Anwar and others, stabbed Samad Bin Shimla alias Faqruddin, 39, to death while injuring three others.

Meanwhile, Samad’s brother Afzaluddin spoke to the media alleging that when they went to Kalapather police station to complain, the police failed to respond and reach the spot. 

“The Kalapather police refused to book a case until Wednesday morning due to jurisdictional confusion. The murder occurred around 2 a.m. and the complaint was finally taken up by the Shah Ali Banda police station at around 5.30 a.m. We were clueless as to where to lodge a complaint till then. The body was lying for about 30 minutes and the police did not respond,” said Afzaluddin. 

Higher officials from the South Zone police of Hyderabad said that they have formed teams to probe the case and nab the accused. 

