Man stabbed to death at Ghansi Bazaar

May 05, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - HYDERABAD

A 35-year-old man working at Sulabh complex was stabbed to death by a private worker near Telangana High Court in Hyderabad on Thursday morning. Police said an argument over a financial dispute was the reason behind the murder.

Charminar inspector B. Guru Naidu said that Shaik Ghouse planned the murder and came with a knife to attack Nithin. “The incident occurred near a dhaba at Ghansi Bazaar at around 8:40 a.m. Preliminary inquiry revealed that Shaik’s relatives borrowed ₹10,000 from Nithin a few months ago, following which he collected huge interest rates from them and further harassed them for more money. On Thursday morning, Shaik picked up an argument with Nithin and stabbed him to death. He then fled the place and efforts are on to trace and nab him,” said the official.

A case was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for post-mortem examination.

