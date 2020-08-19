Man, son killed as ambulance rams parked truck

Victims were on their way to a hospital in Hyderabad

A septuagenarian man and his 48-year-old son, who were enroute to a hospital in Hyderabad, were killed when the ambulance they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck on the Narketpally-Addanki State highway in Damaracherla on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Gundala Nanda Gopal Reddy and Kamalakar Reddy. Ambulance driver Nagrathnaiah, who suffered severe injuries, was shifted to Miryalaguda Area Hospital.

According to Wadapally police, the father-son duo from Nellore was on their way to a hospital in Hyderabad. At around 6 a.m. near Kondrapole village limits of Damaracherla, the private ambulance that was reportedly speeding crashed into a truck parked on the highway.

Police said that the truck was parked without any caution on the overpass of Kondrapole village limits. A case was booked against the truck driver and an investigation has been launched.