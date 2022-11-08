Man sets ablaze three, including 10-month-old boy of estranged wife

Infant succumbs to burn injuries

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A man set ablaze his estranged wife, her partner and their 10-month-old baby, causing severe burn injuries, in Narayanaguda police limits here on Monday.

Nagula Sai, angered that his wife left him and been living happily in her new relationship, allegedly poured a mug of inflammable substance on them, lit a match and fled from the scene.

According to a petition received from Laxmi Bai, the police said, her daughter Aarthi was married to Nagula Sai eight years ago, and they together had a son. The woman left the husband as they had frequent arguments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the separation she developed friendship with another person, Nagaraju, and was living with him and gave birth to a boy. In the incident on Monday, at around 8 p.m., Aarthi and Nagaraju suffered about 40% burn injuries. Ten-month-old Vishnu who was in a critical state, suffering over 70% burns, was admitted for emergency treatment. Doctors, later in the evening, announced that the baby had succumbed to its injuries.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Narayanaguda police have registered the case and pressed charges of ‘Attempt to murder’ against Nagula Sai.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app