Man sets ablaze three, including 10-month-old boy of estranged wife

A man set ablaze his estranged wife, her partner and their 10-month-old baby, causing severe burn injuries, in Narayanaguda police limits here on Monday.

Nagula Sai, angered that his wife left him and been living happily in her new relationship, allegedly poured a mug of inflammable substance on them, lit a match and fled from the scene.

According to a petition received from Laxmi Bai, the police said, her daughter Aarthi was married to Nagula Sai eight years ago, and they together had a son. The woman left the husband as they had frequent arguments.

Following the separation she developed friendship with another person, Nagaraju, and was living with him and gave birth to a boy. In the incident on Monday, at around 8 p.m., Aarthi and Nagaraju suffered about 40% burn injuries. Ten-month-old Vishnu who was in a critical state, suffering over 70% burns, was admitted for emergency treatment. Doctors, later in the evening, announced that the baby had succumbed to its injuries.

Narayanaguda police have registered the case and pressed charges of ‘Attempt to murder’ against Nagula Sai.