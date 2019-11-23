Man sets ablaze in-laws’ house

In a shocking incident, a man poured turpentine oil on the house of his in-laws and set it on fire. Five people including wife and children suffered serious burn injuries and they were shifted Gandhi Hospital. Condition of two persons was stated to be critical

According to K Ravinder, Circle Inspector Toguta, one Ch. Lakshmi Rajam, married to Vimala of Khammampalli village in Kondapaka mandal under Toguta police station limits for about 12 years had some marital dispute with wife and a case was registered in Siddipet police station.

Late on Thursday night, Lakshmi Rajam forcibly entered the house of his in-laws, poured turpentine and set it on fire. Vimala, her children and in-laws who were sleeping were seriously injured in the blaze.

The injured were identified as Vimala (31) her brother John Raj (35), his wife Rajya Lakshmi (25), Vimala’s daughter Pavitra (12) and son Jayaram (10). Condition of Vimala and John Raj was stated to be critical. It was stated that they had received more than 60 per cent burn injuries.

Lakshmi Rajam fled the place after the incident and the police are yet to nab him. Toguta police registered a case and are investigating

.