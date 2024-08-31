ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to life for kidnap and rape of minor in Telangana

Published - August 31, 2024 02:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old man, earlier arrested by the Kandukur police for kidnapping, threatening and raping a minor girl, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday. 

Police said that E. Shivaji, a daily wage labourer, was arrested in 2017. “He had kidnapped a minor girl by promising to marry her and raped her under the threat of death. After he abandoned her, she found her way home and narrated her plight to her mother, who lodged a complaint.” said the police. 

He was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and was slapped a fine of ₹25,000 by the Rangareddy District Court.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US