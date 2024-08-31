Man sentenced to life for kidnap and rape of minor in Telangana

A 20-year-old man, earlier arrested by the Kandukur police for kidnapping, threatening and raping a minor girl, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Friday.

Police said that E. Shivaji, a daily wage labourer, was arrested in 2017. “He had kidnapped a minor girl by promising to marry her and raped her under the threat of death. After he abandoned her, she found her way home and narrated her plight to her mother, who lodged a complaint.” said the police.

He was sentenced to undergo life imprisonment and was slapped a fine of ₹25,000 by the Rangareddy District Court.

