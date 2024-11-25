Man sentenced to 20 years RI for sexual assault on minor girl

The Fast Track Special Court in L.B. Nagar, Rangareddy district, sentenced 25-year-old Varikuppala Mahesh, who was arrested by the Yacharam police, to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a minor girl.

The accused, a Gram Panchayat worker from Gadda Mallaiyaguda village, Rangareddy district, was found guilty under Sections 376(3), 511 of the IPC, and Sections 7 and 8 read with Section 18 of the POCSO Act. The case revealed that Mahesh had lured the victim, behaved indecently and attempted to sexually assault her.

The Fast Track Special judge sentenced Mahesh to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, imposed a fine of ₹25,000, and directed to pay ₹5 lakh as compensation to the victim.