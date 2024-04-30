ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 20 years RI for sexual assault of minor girl

April 30, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special court for PoCSO cases convicted a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped on him a fine of ₹25,000. The court also awarded a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim, a minor girl. The accused, Budida Balanarsimha (43), was arrested by the the Manchal police in 2016 for abducting and raping a minor girl. “During the trial of the case, the special court for PoCSO cases at LB Nagar convicted the man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the victim,” said the officials.

