Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for impregnating minor

March 17, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 23-year-old student, who was earlier arrested by the Turkapally police of Rachakonda for impregnating a minor girl after cheating her in the name of love, was convicted to undergo 20 years of imprisonment on Friday.

Police said that the accused, Madothu Srikanth, had cheated the 17-year-old victim in the name of love and sexually assaulted her. “After she complained of stomach pain, her family took her for a check up and it was revealed that she was seven months pregnant. Upon questioning, she told her family about Srikanth. Following a complaint from the family, a case was booked and he was arrested,” said the police.

During the trial, the special court for PoCSO cases convicted the accused to undergo 20 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹2,000.