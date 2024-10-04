ADVERTISEMENT

Man sentenced to 10 years RI for sexually assaulting minor boy

Published - October 04, 2024 12:24 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 32-year-old man who was arrested by Saroornagar police for sexually assaulting a minor boy at a minorities residential hostel in Kothapet was sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The accused, Mohammed Abdul Majeed, who worked as a housekeeping staff at the hostel, was found guilty for sexually assaulting a minor boy student in 2018. During the trial of the case, on Thursday, the Special Court for POCSO cases sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹16,000. The victim boy was awarded a compensation of ₹5 lakh. 

