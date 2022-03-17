Man robbed of ₹50 lakh

A businessman was robbed of ₹50 lakh by two unidentified persons in Afzalgunj on Wednesday night.

The victim, Jog Singh, 58, who is into steel business in Feelkhana, and is a resident of Jambagh, told the police that he gave ₹50 lakh to his employee Mitti Lal Rajpurohith telling him to hand it over to his family members in his house.

“When Rajpurohith was near Sudha Medical Store lane, Poosala Basthi, two unknown persons came on a motorcycle and rammed his scooter, as result of which he fell on the road, and the culprits took away the cash bag and fled,” police said.

Police registered a case and are analysing the video footage of surveillance cameras in the area to identify and nab the culprits.