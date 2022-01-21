Man records selfie video before ending life

Karimnagar

21 January 2022 22:06 IST

Victim blames brother for deceiving him in a property dispute

A 42-year-old person allegedly committed suicide here late on Wednesday night after recording a selfie video blaming his own brother for his drastic step.

The police identified the deceased as T Srinivasa Chary of Tirumalanagar in the town.

He allegedly recorded a selfie-video before consuming pesticide at his house on Wednesday night.

He was shifted to a hospital in the town, where he died during the course of treatment a few hours later.

In his selfie-video, he alleged that his brother Anjaneyulu deceived him in a property issue.

He also blamed his sister over some financial matters.

Karimnagar one-town police registered a case and are investigating.

(Roshini -SuicidePrevention Helpline: 040-66202000)