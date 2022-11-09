Man points pistol at police personnel, arrested 

The Punjagutta police on Wednesday arrested a man who allegedly pointed a pistol at police patrol staff and allegedly tried to open fire early hours on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place around 3.30 a.m. near Shabarinath Street, Ameerpet, where one G. Venkata Nagendra Reddy was seen hitting a group of people with his belt.

Accused Reddy had pressed the trigger after pointing the empty weapon at police constable B. Sai Kumar, who intervened in the situation, to threaten him. But soon, he loaded the weapon with a magazine and was about to fire. The constable raised alarm, and he along with the SUV driver D. Ravinder Babu overpowered him and seized the weapon.

The accused, who was reportedly in an inebriated state, was detained at the police station. He was booked for attempt to murder, criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, and provisions of the Arms Act.

Later in the day, Police Commissioner C.V. Anand appreciating constable Sai Kumar and home guard Ravinder Babu’s brave and spontaneous action presented them with certificate and cash reward of ₹2,500.