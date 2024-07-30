Man out on ‘good behaviour’ arrested for raping teenaged daughter

A 38-year-old man who was released for ‘good behaviour’ by the State government about five months back has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in Nirmal.

He was arrested in 2014 by the Sarangapur police for murdering his second wife suspecting her fidelity.

He was serving life term when the government decided to release him about five months back, said SP of Nirmal police, Janaki Sharmila. “A native of Maharashtra, he was settled in Nirmal and had two children. He later started an affair and married a woman working in a brick kiln of Sarangapur,” said the official.

His daughter was four-year-old when he was arrested in 2014.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, now 14, at their residence and threatened to murder her like he killed his second wife, and fled to Pune. “However, the victim shared her plight with her mother and brother, who approached the police, and a case was booked,” added the SP.

After keeping a tab on him, the Nirmal police received a tip off about him reaching Basara on July 27, and nabbed him on July 28.