GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man out on ‘good behaviour’ arrested for raping teenaged daughter

He was arrested in 2014 by the Sarangapur police for murdering his second wife suspecting her fidelity

Updated - July 30, 2024 01:03 pm IST

Published - July 30, 2024 01:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old man who was released for ‘good behaviour’ by the State government about five months back has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughter in Nirmal.

He was arrested in 2014 by the Sarangapur police for murdering his second wife suspecting her fidelity.

He was serving life term when the government decided to release him about five months back, said SP of Nirmal police, Janaki Sharmila. “A native of Maharashtra, he was settled in Nirmal and had two children. He later started an affair and married a woman working in a brick kiln of Sarangapur,” said the official.

His daughter was four-year-old when he was arrested in 2014.

He allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, now 14, at their residence and threatened to murder her like he killed his second wife, and fled to Pune. “However, the victim shared her plight with her mother and brother, who approached the police, and a case was booked,” added the SP.

After keeping a tab on him, the Nirmal police received a tip off about him reaching Basara on July 27, and nabbed him on July 28. 

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.