Man on the streets is our boss, says KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao said that the common man on streets was the boss of the TRS unlike the BJP and Congress which had their power centres in Gujarat and New Delhi respectively.

Addressing a meeting on the occasion of a Congress leader from Karimnagar Chalamada Lakshmi Narasimha Rao joining the TRS on Wednesday, Mr. Rao criticised State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy and his BJP counterpart Bandi Sanjay Kumar for targeting the TRS government without realising that they had no public sympathy.

“These people are blind towards development that has been taking place in the State. The recent handbook of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared that Telangana is contributing five per cent of India’s GDP despite having 2.5 per cent population. Though geographically it was in 11th place and population wise 12th place, it is in fourth place in extending financial support to the nation. We are feeding the states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar ruled by BJP. While percapita income in the State rose to ₹ 1.12 lakh in 2014 to ₹2.37 lakh in the current year, the national per capita income stood at ₹1.2 lakh. For paddy procurement an amount of ₹26,611 crore was paid in the current year against ₹3,392 crore in 2014. This was made possible under the able leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and it was proved what a capable leader can do,” said Mr. Rama Rao and questioned why national status was not accorded to either Kaleshwaram or Palamur while it was accorded to Upper Bhadra of Karantaka last week.

The TRS working president said that there should be national policy for a national party in paddy procurement and wondered why there was a different attitude towards Telangana.

Mr Keshava Rao said that the TRS was committed to people of Telangana and problems like fluoride and viral fevers were wiped out from Telangana by supplying potable water to every house.

Civil Supplies Minister G. Kamalakar, terming Mr Rama Rao future of Telangana, described themselves as ‘suicide squad’ of the party.