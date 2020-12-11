Man on death row gets life sentence

Warangal mass murderer convicted for sexually assaulting minor

A local court in Warangal on Friday handed down life imprisonment to Sanjay Kumar Yadav, who was awarded death penalty a few weeks ago in ‘Geesukonda mass murders’ case, for sexually assaulting a minor and impregnating her.

Pronouncing the verdict, First Additional District and Special Judge K. Jaya Kumar directed the State government to pay the 15-year-old victim ₹ 4 lakh as compensation. Sanajy Kumar allegedly killed the minor’s mother on March 6 this year.

Kumar had an illegal affair with the woman and cast his eyes on her teenaged daughter, Public Prosecutor M. Satyanarayana Goud said. A mother of three (teenaged daughter and two minor boys), the woman was deserted by her husband who stays in West Bengal.

Sanjay hatched a plot to eliminate the woman as she mounted pressure on him to marry her. Telling her that he had to introduce her to his parents, he set out on a train journey with her. Sanjay pushed her from the running train, after administering sleeping pills, near Tadepallygudem in Andhra Pradesh.

He quietly returned to Warangal. When her relatives asked the woman’s whereabouts, Sanjay feigned innocence. Suspecting foul play by him, they threatened to approach police. “In fact, Sanjay committed the nine murders to cover-up that woman’s killing. His sexual assault of the girl came to light when investigators examined her,” Mr. Satyanarayana explained.

Since the teenager was sick then, police sent her to medical examination only to be confirmed by doctors that she was pregnant. The minor then revealed to police that Sanjay repeatedly violated her. In addition to the nine murders, a separate FIR was issued against Sanjay for raping and impregnating the girl.

“With the consent of her father and other blood relatives, the minor’s pregnancy was aborted. Samples of foetus were sent for DNA fingerprinting. Reports confirmed that Sanjay impregnated her. Meanwhile, the court held him guilty of the nine murders and awarded capital punishment.

Trial of the rape case was on when the court pronounced death penalty for the convict on October 28. “Victim’s statement, medical reports and the video clips recorded by Sanjay while assaulting the victim helped in securing conviction to the accused in the rape case,” the PP said.

The judge held Sanjay guilty under IPC sections of 376 (N) and 376 (3). He was also convicted under section six of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). In each of these three counts, Sanjay was awarded life imprisonment till death, the PP said.

“It is rare that the court has directed the government to pay ₹ 4 lakh compensation to the victim as she has become orphan with her mother’s death and there is no one to look after her,” Mr. Satyanarayana said. The minor and two younger brothers live at the State Home presently.