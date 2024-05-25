Man nabbed for setting a two-wheeler on fire in Hyderabad

A former patient of Institute of Mental Health (IMH), Erragadda, was apprehended by police for setting a parked two-wheeler on fire and stealing another one. Police said Mohd Feroz Khan alias Pavan Kumar (25) also stole a two-wheeler from Necklace Road. “The theft and fire mishap was reported on the evening of May 22. We identified him through CCTV cameras. While the efforts were on to trace him, the Lake police of Hyderabad nabbed him and handed him over to us,” said the Panjagutta police. During interrogation, it was revealed that he had been a patient of IMH Erragadda.

