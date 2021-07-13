Man murders son, stabs wife in Moinabad

Police said that while Shobha was rushed to the Chevella Government Hospital and is stable, Dinesh died on the spot.

In a shocking incident, the birthday celebrations of a 22-year-old woman turned gory when her husband stabbed her and then slit the throat of his two year-old-son.

Moinabad police who are investigating the case said that the incident happened in the Kethireddypally village on Monday night, even as they identified the accused’s son, and victim as Dinesh.

The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Dhappu Ramesh. He is a native of Nagasamudram in Yalal mandal and works as a watchman at a dairy farm. Police said that Ramesh was in an inebriated condition, and family squabbles on Monday night led to murder.

The accused’s wife and the other victim of the attack is 22-year-old Shobha. It was her birthday on Monday. As a part of the celebration, Shobha’s mother, Jyuothi, also went to Ramesh’s room at the dairy farm. The trio allegedly consumed copious amounts of liquor, and began to quarrel over family issues. In a fit of rage, and under the influence of alcohol, Ramesh stabbed Shobha in the stomach and soon after slit Dinesh’s throat.

Police said that while Shobha was rushed to the Chevella Government Hospital and is stable, Dinesh died on the spot. The accused fled the scene. Police registered a case and are in the process of apprehending Ramesh.