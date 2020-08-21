Telangana

Man murders friend

The Choudarigudem police on Saturday apprehended a man for allegedly murdering his friend, dismembering the body and dumping it in an abandoned well.

According to police, the victim identified as Raju, said to be in his early forties was a resident of Chowdariguda. Late in the night on August 12, the victim went to the house of his friend Anjaiah, also a resident of the same area. The duo then consumed alcohol at the accused’s place.

Later in the night, the accused noticed around ₹ 1,000 in cash allegedly missing from the premises. He reportedly questioned Raju about this, to which the latter took offence. Around midnight, after the victim was asleep, Anjaiah fatally struck Raju with a stick. To dispose of the body, the accused allegedly dismembered it and dumped it in an abandoned well in the area, within the Choudarigudem police station limits.

Based on investigations, the police apprehended the accused and further investigation is underway.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 21, 2020 8:35:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/man-murders-friend/article32415528.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story