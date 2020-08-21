Man murders friend

Accused consumed liquor with victim prior to crime, say police

The Choudarigudem police on Saturday apprehended a man for allegedly murdering his friend, dismembering the body and dumping it in an abandoned well.

According to police, the victim identified as Raju, said to be in his early forties was a resident of Chowdariguda. Late in the night on August 12, the victim went to the house of his friend Anjaiah, also a resident of the same area. The duo then consumed alcohol at the accused’s place.

Later in the night, the accused noticed around ₹ 1,000 in cash allegedly missing from the premises. He reportedly questioned Raju about this, to which the latter took offence. Around midnight, after the victim was asleep, Anjaiah fatally struck Raju with a stick. To dispose of the body, the accused allegedly dismembered it and dumped it in an abandoned well in the area, within the Choudarigudem police station limits.

Based on investigations, the police apprehended the accused and further investigation is underway.