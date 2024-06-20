Man murders daughter, files missing complaint

ADVERTISEMENT

A teenage girl who was reported missing by her family was allegedly killed by her father, said the Miyapur police.

The police said that the accused, reportedly a porn addict, allegedly wanted to enact a scene with his daughter and murdered her when she resisted. He then filed a missing case on June 7 to misguide the investigation, the police said.

On the intervening night of June 13 and 14, the body of a girl was found in a forest area, who the accused and his wife identified as their daughter.

When the police checked the CCTV footage, it was discovered that the accused went to the forest area along with his daughter on a motorcycle but had returned alone around 10.14 a.m.

The accused said his daughter went missing around 9.30 a.m., however the CCTV footage revealed that he took his daughter to the forest area around 10.02 a.m. and came back alone around 10.14 a.m. Upon investigation, the accused admitted to killing his daughter.

The accused took his daughter to an isolated place on the pretext of collecting firewood. On reaching the forest area beyond Nadigadda Thanda, he allegedly tried to sexually assault her. When the girl resisted and tried to escape, he knocked her unconscious and smothered her to death. He crushed her head with a boulder to confirm her death, the official said.

The police altered the Sections in the case to to 302 (murder), 201 (disappearing of evidence) ,376 (rape) r/w 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 5, 6 r/w 18 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

