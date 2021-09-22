Telangana

Man murdered in Toli Chowki

A man who was returning home was hacked to death on Tuesday night, police said.

According to Golconda police, who are investigating the case, the victim is Jeelani. He was returning home after work around 11.30 p.m. when unknown persons intercepted him on the street and proceeded to attack him with weapons. The victim was found lying in a pool of blood.

Soon after the murder was reported, curious onlookers gathered near the scene of crime. A team of police officers reached the spot soon after and began conducting a preliminary investigation, including speaking to the family of the victim.

The victim’s family told the police that they had called him on his mobile phone at night. He informed them returning from Gachibowli and was aboard a bus. Police suspect previous enmity that might have led to the crime.


