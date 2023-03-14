Man murdered by three daughters, grandson over property dispute

March 14, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

The charred body of a 75-year-old man was retrieved from a house where an alleged fire mishap took place, in Rajampet mandal of Kamareddy.

Police said Koppula Anjaneyulu is suspected to have been killed by his three daughters, who, with the help of his grandson, set the house on fire to evade arrests following a property dispute. Kamareddy police, who booked a suspicious death case, conducted an autopsy.

Rajampet police said Anjaneyulu had sold a piece of land for ₹10 lakh and kept the money. “His three daughters demanded that the money be distributed, but he refused to part with it. So, they reportedly sought help from Anjaneyulu’s grandson, Bhanu Prakash, and killed him while he was asleep. They set the place on fire to erase evidence of a murder,” said a police official.

Following a complaint, a case was initially booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC by the Rajampet police and an autopsy was performed. “We are awaiting a report from the coroner and an opinion from the forensic laboratory team who are examining the body, following which we will alter the Sections accordingly and arrest the culprits,” police said.