Man murdered after tiff near Gunrock Enclave, two held  

December 14, 2022 04:38 am | Updated 04:38 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A habitual property offender was allegedly murdered near Gunrock Enclave in Trimulgherry police limits late on Monday.

Police said that the victim, Karthik, hailing from Jawahar Nagar, was attacked by two persons following an argument over money near a scrap shop. Allegedly, the trio were drunk, and the victim collapsed on the ground as he suffered injuries on his head and body.

Trimulgherry police said the body of the victim was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for further procedures. Two persons, Shankar and Shahid, allegedly involved in the incident were arrested.

A probe was opened.

