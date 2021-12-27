Telangana

Man, minor daughter electrocuted, wife injured

In a shocking incident, two persons, including a minor, were electrocuted at Isnapur in Patancheru police station limits of Sangareddy district on Monday.

According to sources, one Basudev Malik (36) residing at Isnapur tried to take a cloth with an iron rod which accidentally fell on a live wire resulting in the accident. Trying to save her husband, his wife Reena Malik, with her minor daughter in hands, pulled him and also got an electric shock. While the minor girl was also electrocuted, Reena was shifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was stated to be serious. The bodies were shifted to government hospital for post-mortem. Patancheru police registered a case and are investigating.


