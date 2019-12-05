Man makes derogatory remarks on Disha case

A person said to be a filmmaker purportedly made derogatory comments on Disha case on social media as he allegedly described rape as a ‘corrective punishment’.

While the posts, reportedly made on Facebook, appear to have been deleted since, widely-shared screenshots of the objectionable comments name the man as one Daniel Shravan. The screenshots, which were shared on Twitter, WhatsApp and Facebook, purportedly show the man stating that rape should be legalised.

Police officers who did not wish to be identified said that the objectionable content in the form of screenshots by Daniel Shravan has come to their attention. However, they were yet to ascertain from which city or country these comments were made.

“These are deranged characters. We are looking at the content. We have to see where he (Daniel Shravan) is from. It could be a person from Delhi or Mumbai or anywhere. As and when we get the information, we will take action,” an officer said.