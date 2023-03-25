ADVERTISEMENT

Man lights up mosquito coil inside car while sleeping, dies in fire mishap

March 25, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Based on a complaint, the Abids police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination. 

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man died in a fire mishap in Abids, allegedly triggered by a mosquito coil used by him inside a luxury car, during the wee hours of Saturday. 

Abids ACP K. Poorna Chander said that the man, Santosh, a resident of Kulsumpura, was working as a watchman at a mechanic shed in Abids. “The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. He reportedly decided to sleep inside a Mercedes Benz of a businessman which was given for regular servicing at the shed in Abids. Preliminary enquiry revealed that he used a mosquito coil inside the car, which allegedly caused a fire by sticking to the seats and rendering him unconscious in his sleep before the car went up in flames, killing him in the mishap,” said the official. Based on a complaint, the Abids police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US