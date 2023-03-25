HamberMenu
Man lights up mosquito coil inside car while sleeping, dies in fire mishap

Based on a complaint, the Abids police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination. 

March 25, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man died in a fire mishap in Abids, allegedly triggered by a mosquito coil used by him inside a luxury car, during the wee hours of Saturday. 

Abids ACP K. Poorna Chander said that the man, Santosh, a resident of Kulsumpura, was working as a watchman at a mechanic shed in Abids. “The incident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday. He reportedly decided to sleep inside a Mercedes Benz of a businessman which was given for regular servicing at the shed in Abids. Preliminary enquiry revealed that he used a mosquito coil inside the car, which allegedly caused a fire by sticking to the seats and rendering him unconscious in his sleep before the car went up in flames, killing him in the mishap,” said the official. Based on a complaint, the Abids police booked a case and shifted the body for postmortem examination. 

