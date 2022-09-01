Man leaps to death from Balanagar flyover
An unidentifed man leapt to his death from the Babu Jagjivanram Flyover in Balanagar, police said.
The Balanagar Police who are investigating the case said that the unfortunate incident happened around 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim appears to be between 30 and 35 years old.
“We are yet to identify the victim. It is a case of suicide. We are investigating,” Balanagar inspector of police K Bhaskar said.
Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 – 6620 2000.
