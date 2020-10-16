Man kills wife suspecting her fidelity

In a ghastly incident, suspecting his wife’s fidelity, a man beheaded her and kept the head in front of the house of a person with whom he suspected her of having extramarital relationship.

Later, he surrendered before the police.

The incident took place at Anantasagar village in Narayankhed mandal late last night and came to light on Thursday.

According to Narayankhed Circle Inspector Ravinder Reddy, J. Sailu and J. Anasuyama, 35, were married long back and have a son studying in Hyderabad. Sailu used to sell sugar cane juice in Hyderabad in summer. He suspected his wife Anasuyama of having an extramarital relationship with a person in the village, and fought over the issue several times.

On Wednesday night, both of them had a heated argument over the issue. After sometime, he took an axe, killed his wife, cut the head from the body and placed it before the house of the person whom he suspected.

Later, he went to the police station and surrendered. Narayanakhed police registered a case and are investigating.